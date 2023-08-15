Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$78.50 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 98.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

