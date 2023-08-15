Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

