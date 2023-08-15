Boston Partners Acquires 155,947 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,947 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 66,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 109,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

