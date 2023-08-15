Boston Partners Acquires 22,289 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.55% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $999.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.