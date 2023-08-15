Boston Partners Acquires 542,895 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 766.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542,895 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCKT opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

