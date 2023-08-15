Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 296.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,992 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.12% of Albertsons Companies worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

