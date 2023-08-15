Boston Partners Buys 1,359 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $854.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $868.23 and a 200 day moving average of $718.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.