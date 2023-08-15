Boston Partners Buys 2,159,501 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 360.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $340.56 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.15. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

EVC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVC

Insider Buying and Selling at Entravision Communications

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 187,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $724,347.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Young bought 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $43,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,591. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 187,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $724,347.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,347.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.