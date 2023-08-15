Boston Partners Buys 43,981 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,654,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.55% of NOW worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 87.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth $62,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.62.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $592.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. NOW's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

