Boston Partners Buys 80,268 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.08% of Ferroglobe worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,011,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,525 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,526,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

