Boston Partners Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,243,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 698,726 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 106,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 466,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.