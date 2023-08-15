Boston Partners Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,182,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,137,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864 shares of company stock worth $1,170,058 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.