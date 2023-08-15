Boston Partners Grows Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kemper were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kemper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 31,312.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 219,186 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -25.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kemper

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.