Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,590,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %

HTBK opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Several research firms have commented on HTBK. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens cut Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.