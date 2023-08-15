Boston Partners Has $12.42 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Veritex were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Veritex by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Veritex by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Veritex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 552,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veritex by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Veritex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 139,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Hovde Group downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

