Boston Partners Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.83% of Delek US worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after acquiring an additional 686,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -116.05%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

