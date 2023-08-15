Boston Partners Has $8.10 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.32% of CBIZ worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $245,550.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,139.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,844.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $245,550.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,802. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBZ

CBIZ Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CBZ opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.