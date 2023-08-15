Boston Partners Increases Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wabash National were worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.60. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

