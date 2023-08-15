Boston Partners Invests $11.88 Million in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 389,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,880,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.00% of S&T Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 232,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

