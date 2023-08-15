Boston Partners Invests $6.26 Million in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 46.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,938 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.3 %

SCI stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.13.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.