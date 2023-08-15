Boston Partners Invests $8.86 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,900 shares of company stock worth $5,873,547 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

