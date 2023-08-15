Boston Partners Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,904 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

