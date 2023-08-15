Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,034 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

