Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 405,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLFD opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Northcoast Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

