Boston Partners Purchases 70,761 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tronox were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 285,263 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Tronox Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TROX opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

