Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 46,306 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,682 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,527,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $286.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.22.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

View Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.