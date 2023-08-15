Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 561,150 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 561,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OWL opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,400.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

