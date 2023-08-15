Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Viad were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viad by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 432,730 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 148,282 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 429,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 124,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Viad by 139.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 106,703 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VVI stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.78 million, a P/E ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. Analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viad

Viad Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.