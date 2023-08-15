Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.