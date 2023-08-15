Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83,220 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.4 %

UHS opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

