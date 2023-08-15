Boston Partners Sells 4,914 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of Assurant worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $143.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average of $126.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,833. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

