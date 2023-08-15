Boston Partners Sells 9,979 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Catalent were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Catalent Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

