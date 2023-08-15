Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,050 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $3,089,483. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

