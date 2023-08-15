Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.65.

NYSE:BXP opened at $66.68 on Monday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

