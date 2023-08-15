Boyd Group Services Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$267.45.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$241.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$244.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$229.22. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$164.90 and a 1-year high of C$254.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

