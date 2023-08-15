Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$267.45.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$241.80 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$164.90 and a twelve month high of C$254.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$244.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$229.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

