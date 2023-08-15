Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$267.45.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$241.80 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$164.90 and a 52 week high of C$254.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$244.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$229.22.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.