Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$267.45.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$241.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$244.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$229.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$164.90 and a 1 year high of C$254.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

