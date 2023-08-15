Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Scotiabank

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Braskem from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

BAK opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. Braskem has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Braskem by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

