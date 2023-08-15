Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

