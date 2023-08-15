Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $182.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $152.58. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $184.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $8,158,444. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

