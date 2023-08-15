Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $21.69

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.69.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ASB opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
