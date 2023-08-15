Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $21.69

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASB

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.