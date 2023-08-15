Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $87.73

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.73.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 589,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.
DASH stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
