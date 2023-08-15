Brokerages Set Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at about $695,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

