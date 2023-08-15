Brokerages Set Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty
Getty Realty Stock Performance
NYSE GTY opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.
Getty Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.
Getty Realty Company Profile
