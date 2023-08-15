Brokerages Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT at $5.50

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLBY
PLBY Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 24,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $39,651.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,780.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 37,028 shares of company stock worth $59,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 479.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PLBY Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.