Brokerages Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT at $5.50

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 24,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $39,651.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,780.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 37,028 shares of company stock worth $59,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 479.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

