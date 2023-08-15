Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.86 on Monday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.86. The company has a market cap of C$530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

