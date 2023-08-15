Brokers Issue Forecasts for Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

