Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dollar General Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DG opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.