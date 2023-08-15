Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rapid7, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapid7 news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,991,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $27,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 522,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

