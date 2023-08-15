Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $80.14 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

